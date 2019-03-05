|
|
Leo M. Lynett Jr.
Williamsville, NY
March 1, 2019 of Pelican Bay, Naples.. Beloved husband of
Ellinor (nee White). Loving father of Matthew (Linda). Leo III (Marge), Kathleen (William) Lintner, Mary Beth (Robert) Malmsheimer and the late Mark Lynett. Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on
Monday from 4-8 PM at the
DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME 8630 Transit Rd. East Amherst, NY. Friends are invited to a Mass of
Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM at Nativity of the
Blessed Virgin Mary Church (cor. Main and Harris Hill). Please
assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if
desired contributions may be made to Canisius College or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019