|
|
Leola (Center) Richards
Naples - Born 1927 Middletown, OH, entered heaven on December 14, 2019 at Avow Hospice, Naples, FL.
Born to Asa and Lydia Center Middletown, OH, married Galen Richards 1949 who predeceased her 2014. High school classmates, she called him one night, invited him to a party, the rest is history. He retired at age 58 and they relocated to Isla del Sol, St. Petersburg, enjoying a life of golf, travel, family & friends. Relocated to Naples in 2013 when Galen's health began to fail to be near their oldest daughter.
She leaves behind her 4 children Jean Corson, Naples, FL, Jim (Lynn) Richards Cincinnati, OH, Janice (Alan) Roland, Beavercreek, OH, Jeff (Cheryl) Richards, Beavercreek, OH. They adored her and their lives will never be the same without her. Grandchildren Jennifer Roland-McCombs, Carrie Trigg, Lindsey Berg, Nick Richards, Amanda Richards and Amelia Richards. Greats Madison, Abigail and Rosa, sister Betty Millikin and many nieces and nephews.
Her first love was her family, then golf. Any day on the golf course was a good day and she played until she was well into her 80s. She loved to have fun and laugh.
The effects of MS and age increasingly made life painful and difficult. She and her family are grateful for everyone who showed her kindness, friendship and care and that God called her home where she will be with her beloved Galen and pain free.
A visitation/memorial service will be held on January 25 at 10:30 AM at Vandalia, OH United Methodist Church. Lunch following at a location TBD. Please RSVP for lunch only to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL at avowcares.org. Online condolences may be made at Legacy.com or nationalcremation.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019