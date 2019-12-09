|
Leonabelle "Sunny" Mathison
Bonita Springs - Leonabelle (Sunny) Mathison was born on June 10, 1918, in Minneapolis, the only child of Florence and Ardie Hastings. She was known from childhood as Sunny, a name that celebrated her smiling disposition. After graduating from West High School, she worked for Northwestern Life Insurance until the love of her life, Don Mathison, returned from duty as an army officer in the south Pacific. The couple married in 1945 and made their home in Minneapolis until 1961, when they moved to Fargo, ND, where Don had established a business.
After Don's retirement in 1983, the couple moved first to Boynton Beach, Florida, and then to Bonita Springs, Florida, where Sunny lived for the past 25 years, spending summers in Fargo and on Pelican Lake, Minnesota.
She was a wonderful homemaker, cook, mother, grandmother and volunteer. She attended daily Mass and was active in organizations from the American Red Cross during World War II to Girl Scouts, PTA's and church activities. She was an active member of Spanish Wells Country Club, playing golf and driving her own cart until the age of 96, and playing bridge, including duplicate bridge, to age 101.
Sunny was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2004 and by sons-in-law Thomas Hance and Daniel Rogers. She is survived by three daughters: Marilyn (Paul) Anstett, Marjorie Mathison Hance and Marcia Rogers; nine grandchildren: Carolyn Solares, Sarah (Tony) Nasello, Paula (Steven) Lein, Joseph (Sarah) Anstett, Peter Anstett, Laura (Thomas) Smedile, Jill (Jason) Miller, Benjamin (Andrea) Rogers and Michael Rogers; and twelve great grandchildren: Gio Nasello, Cooper and Zoe Lein, Connor and Sadie Anstett, Ryan Smedile, Morgan, Kennedy and Charles Miller, Kieran Stone, Penelope Rogers and Woodbury Rogers.
Three services will honor Sunny's exceptional life. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs, FL, on Monday, December 16 at 10 a. m., followed by a reception at the Spanish Wells Country Club. Additional services will be held in Minneapolis MN with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Café of Life, Bonita Springs, Fl, the Jeremiah Program Minneapolis/St. Paul or the Great Plains Food Bank, Fargo, ND.
