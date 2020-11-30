1/1
Leonard Benefico
1925 - 2020
Leonard Benefico

Naples - Leonard Benefico, a resident of Naples for 31 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on November 28, 2020. He was 95. Born in Milford, CT in 1925, Lenny was the son of Joseph and Anna. He was raised on the beach as one of five children, graduated from Milford High School, and attended University of Connecticut. He was a stellar athlete, lettered in many sports, and was scouted for professional baseball.

In the summer of 1946, Lenny met the love of his life, Jeanne Lopardi, of Pelham NY. They were married in 1949 and raised their family in Pelham. Lenny was very active in the Pelham Booster Club, the Pelham Civic Association, the Rotary Club, the Holy Name Society and the Lions Club, serving as president of each. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, a loyal friend, an avid bridge player, an excellent dancer, and considered movie-star handsome by most and quick-witted by all.

In 1989, Lenny retired to Naples, after a career in Insurance. He looked forward to his morning coffee while reading the NY Post, following his favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox & the NY Jets. He was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and served as an usher for many years. He played golf until the age of 90 and celebrated happy hour daily with a martini or two!

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeanne; his daughter Anne (Michael) Phillippo of Pound Ridge, NY, his sons Joseph (Gail) of Pelham, NY, and Vincent (Margie) of Stamford CT and Naples, FL. He has 4 adoring grandchildren, Michelle, Katharine, James and Julie; and was recently blessed with a great granddaughter, Alessia. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph (Ellie), of Milford, CT. Lenny was predeceased by his sisters, Teresa Bartolotta, Josephine Gefrich and his brother Frederick.

A commemoration of Lenny's life will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. A service will take place at a later date in New Rochelle, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lenny's name to The Victoria Rose Fund, 163 Nottingham Court, Aston, PA 19014. Lenny's niece is a brain cancer survivor and has established a non-profit to support cancer patients.

Website: https://victoriarosefund.wixsite.com/vrf22






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
