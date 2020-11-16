Leonard David Ricci, MD



Leonard David Ricci, MD passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma.



Leonard was born February 1, 1934 in Corona, New York, to Edo and Lena Rivosecchi. He graduated from Newtown High School and Queens College. After serving in the U.S. army he attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine, graduating with honors in 1963. He was an intern and resident at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. He practiced in Putnam and Dutchess counties in New York for 30 years, retiring to Naples in 2000.



While in retirement, he was a member of the Italian-American Foundation and the Retired Physicians Association of Southwest Naples and was on the board of the YMCA.



Leonard enjoyed studying languages and was fluent in Italian and German. He traveled to many countries and was always more interested in the people than in the museums and monuments. He was keen on any new technological gadget, enjoyed photography and was a fan of opera and baseball. He had a weakness for goofy dogs and fresh blueberries.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara, daughter Andrea (Jonathan) and granddaughter Sophia, son Leonard David Jr. (Barbara) and grandsons Leonard III and William, and son John.



He also leaves his sister Marianne and many nieces and nephews. His father, mother and brother Hugo preceded him in passing. A memorial service for the family will be held next spring in New York. Donations in his memory may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105.









