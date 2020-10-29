Leonard R. "Len" Gentile, III
Naples -
Leonard R. Gentile, III 72, of Naples, FL died October 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Buffalo, NY on May 5, 1948 the only child of the late Leonard R. and Colleen (Van der Veen) Gentile, Jr. He was a former lifelong resident of Buffalo, NY until he became a resident of Naples in 1999.
He was a former automobile salesman and after moving to Naples, Len became an insurance agent working for FNC Insurance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Denise Gentile who died in 2012 and Denise's nephew, Dr. Donald Garrow who just past 2 weeks ago.
He is survived by his dear friends, Betty L. and Ron E. Dixon of Naples, FL and their two daughters, Jan Fernandez and Julie Davison and their families. He is also survived by his special friends, Laura, Hazel, Cindy and Wally, Brenda, Frankie and Carl.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr., Bonita Springs, FL. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Paul Foslien, of Naples Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory are suggested to Naples Church 10910 Immokalee Rd., Naples, FL 34120.
