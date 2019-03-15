Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
28 Amethyst Avenue
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Zullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Zullo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Zullo Obituary
Leonard Zullo

Naples, FL

Leonard Zullo, 84, born in Mechanicville, NY to Mary Cimino and

Antonio Zullo, passed on March 12,2019 at Frances Georgeson

Hospice House in Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife, Elissa Sauer Zullo, of 64 years as well as his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Cynthia, Mark,(Judy), Daniel, David, (Sara),Danielle (John), Allison and Madison along with his sister, Dr. Frances Hess (Wayne) and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his oldest child Theresa.

Len earned two Masters of Education from SUNY Oswego, The College of St. Rose and Union College. He taught for 22 years and was also a well known Realtor in both NY and FL holding licenses for over 4 decades.

Len was passionate about travel and shared his numerous adventures over 5 continents with many family members and friends.

A celebration of life open house will be held on

Sunday March 17th at 28 Amethyst Avenue, Naples, FL 34114 between the hours of 1pm and 5pm.

Donations are appreciated to Avow Hospice whose care was instrumental to his quality of life for many months. 239-261-4404.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.