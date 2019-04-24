Resources
More Obituaries for Leone Ascher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leone F. Ascher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leone F. Ascher Obituary
Leone F. Ascher

Bonita Springs, FL

Leone (Lee) Ascher (nee Anderson), 87 of

Bonita Springs, FL passed away on April 11, 2019. Lee was born on March 24, 1932 in

Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in MN and Witchita, KS and enjoyed working in the travel industry.

A resident of Florida for over 30 years, she was a proud member of St. Leo's Catholic Church. Lee was an extraordinary wife and mother. She helped create a beautiful

environment for her children to grow up in. She passed on her love of movies, reading, travel and chocolate to her

children as well as her compassion and love for life.

Lee is survived by her husband of 62 years, James, children Timothy, Lynda and Michael, grandchildren Robert Ascher, Diana Ascher and Matthew Delaney and her sister Judith Boston.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.