|
|
Leone F. Ascher
Bonita Springs, FL
Leone (Lee) Ascher (nee Anderson), 87 of
Bonita Springs, FL passed away on April 11, 2019. Lee was born on March 24, 1932 in
Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in MN and Witchita, KS and enjoyed working in the travel industry.
A resident of Florida for over 30 years, she was a proud member of St. Leo's Catholic Church. Lee was an extraordinary wife and mother. She helped create a beautiful
environment for her children to grow up in. She passed on her love of movies, reading, travel and chocolate to her
children as well as her compassion and love for life.
Lee is survived by her husband of 62 years, James, children Timothy, Lynda and Michael, grandchildren Robert Ascher, Diana Ascher and Matthew Delaney and her sister Judith Boston.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019