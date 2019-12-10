|
|
Dr. Leslie J. Schultzel
Naples - Dr. Leslie J. Schultzel (Les) died Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the company of his wife, children and nephew. He was 76 years old. Les was born August 17, 1943 in Jersey City, NJ to Henry and Elizabeth (Betty) Schultzel. He and his brother Hank grew up in a modest home above their aunt's family, the Montecalvo's. The product of diligent, earnest parents, Les worked and studied hard, eventually putting himself through college and medical school at Farleigh Dickinson University and the New Jersey College of Medicine, graduating #1 in his class in pre-med. He coupled studies with excellence in athletics, acting as Captain of the FDU fencing team and playing ball with the neighborhood kids. His ultimate career as an accomplished orthopedic surgeon was a source of immense pride; he was Chairman and Chief of Orthopedics at Naples Community Hospital and saw patients until his last week with us. He enjoyed the nickname 'Bones.'
In 1968, Les married the 'love of his life', Linda Sue Eberhart. They immediately had two kids, John and Cindy, and elected to settle in Naples, FL in 1973. He called no other place home. Les loved athletics and eventually offered to be the team doctor for the Naples High School football team, a role he filled for 45 years. He recognized that kids struggled to get health forms complete, so he launched a volunteer program to get student athletes of Collier County free physicals so they could play. He and Lynn touched many lives by sharing their home and resources whenever they recognized the opportunity to give someone a boost. This commitment to youth and community led them to co-found the Foster Care Council of Southwest Florida 1999. He was honored by the State of Florida for community service and was appointed by Governor Martinez to serve on the 20th Circuit Judiciary Nominating Committee. Lynn and Les shared 37 beautiful years together before she passed in 2004.
Always one to recognize the blessings of his life, Les would often comment how lucky he was to "find love" twice. He married Karen Porter in 2014. In addition to Karen, 'Papa Doc' as he became known, Les is survived by his son John (Leigh Ann) Schultzel, daughter Cindy (Steven) Ambers and his beloved six grandchildren; Lola, JJ, Jonah, Nolan, Vivian and Lindsay. In addition to family, he filled his time with books, exercise, canine companions and time with friends, be it on the slopes, walking the fields or at the dinner table. All who know him will remember his quick wit and generous spirit.
Family, friends, and colleagues are welcomed at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3-6:00 p.m. Funeral services to celebrate a life well lived will be at Hodges Funeral Home on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider sending donations in the name of Dr. Leslie J. Schultzel to Friends of Foster Children Forever.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019