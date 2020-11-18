Leslie Kelly Thomas



Leslie Kelly Thomas, was born to Carrietta Lambeth Kelly and Sherrill B. Kelly M.D. February 20, 1962 in Augusta, Georgia. She passed too soon from this world June 15, 2020, from pulmonary complications caused by Rheumatoid Arthritis.



She lived for short periods in Seattle, Washington and Santa Fe, New Mexico where her father completed his Public Health Service before moving to Forsyth, Georgia. In 1969, the family moved to Panama Canal Zone where Leslie enjoyed her childhood and youth with her two sisters and many friends. In Balboa, Canal Zone she won first place in distant runner competitions, she water skied in the Panama Canal, and SCUBA dived in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. She visited the native tribes of the Cuna on the San Blas Islands and the Choco in the Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama. As a young child Leslie loved animals and seemed to have an extraordinary ability to communicate with every animal she encountered. Leslie began horse riding and developed her lifelong love for horses and equestrian sports. She won first place in Hunter Jumping on a young thoroughbred from the racetrack which she trained.



The family moved to Naples, Florida, 1984. Leslie attended Georgia and Emory Universities. She moved to Aspen, Colorado and married Mikel Thomas in 1988.



After snow skiing in the winter Leslie participated in outfitting for Moon Run Ranch taking visitors on horseback into the magnificent mountains surrounding Aspen. Her longtime friend shared "Leslie was a bold, brave and level-headed friend especially in times of crisis. When something went wrong, she would become silent, then assess the situations and react in a logical stalwart manner. I could always count on Leslie."



Leslie was an integral part of beginning the well-known Wildcat Ranch development where she introduced biodiversity. In nearby Basalt, she and son, Tyre, participated and supported the Roaring Fork Hounds Pony Club where Leslie was the co-leader of the club for many years.



Leslie served on the prestigious Board of Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council to acquire protection for mountain trails for equestrians and hikers. She also encouraged and promoted trail safety educating the general public with radio ads heard through the valley about etiquette on the multi-user trails. A Horse Council member described her, "as a very intelligent, hardworking and competent woman who was quick to brainstorm a project and always sure to see it through to completion. Leslie cared deeply about the environment, and her work with the Roaring Fork Horse Council and the trail system will continue forward for all riders to enjoy."



In appreciation for her success in securing beautiful mountain trails The Horse Council honored Leslie and her family by naming the Large Animal Emergency Rescue Awareness Course for all Aspen fire, law and EMS responders in memory of Leslie Thomas.



Leslie frequently returned to Naples for family visits and enjoy the Gulf and beach. Her family is so very grateful she pursued her aspirations and used her talents and skills for her love of horses and the protection of native animals and nature.



She is pre-deceased by her father and survived by her son, mother, stepfather Clifford Pepper, sisters Jenna Kelly, Carrill McKenzie, nephew and niece Landon and Catherine McKenzie.



She had a Baha'i graveside funeral in Basalt where her headstone will be seen from the Crown Jewel Mountain, an equestrian trail she secured.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store