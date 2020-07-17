Leslie S. MaginNaples - Leslie, or "Mitzi," as she was known throughout her life, was born in Chicago and raised in the San Francisco area. She was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a B.A. in Speech and Psychology. Her plan was to receive her Master's Degree and work in the field of speech therapy, but instead she married James F. Magin and moved to Chicago, where she lived for 24 years. Mitzi became actively involved in volunteering for numerous charities, which focused mainly on children, with additional charities: The Field Museum and the Sarah Siddon Society.After moving to Naples in 1987, Mitzi became involved with some of Naples' local charities: St. Ann Church, St. Ann School Foundation, St. John Neumann Catholic High School, The Blessed Edmund Rice School of Pastoral Ministry, Catholic Charities (The Advisory Board and The Emerald Ball), Professional Givers Anonymous, Naples Community Hospital (NCH Magnolia Ball to benefit cancer programs), NCH Healthcare Foundation, and Ave Maria School of Law (Board of Governors and a founder of the Veterans' Memorial Library).Mitzi was forever the advocate for "Catholic Education." Her goal of providing a proper, well-rounded learning experience for as many children as possible, was of the utmost importance to her. Mitzi knew that although children must be fed, clothed, and given shelter, their education was the most valuable asset to their future. She often said that "By offering such, we not only help develop mind, body, and spirit but also their sense of knowing the true meaning of freedom, social justice, and peace; and that by accomplishing this, we plant a 'seed of hope,' not only for their future, but for all mankind."In 2010, Mitzi was chosen to be among the Top 10 "Women of Initiative" in Naples, Florida. This award was presented to her by the Community Foundation of Collier County for her continuing support within the community.Mitzi was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Jim, in 2012. She was also predeceased by her brother, G. Stuart, Spence, Jr., in 2019. She is survived by her stepmother, Grace Spence of San Francisco, her brother, Richard Spence (Leanne) of Wilsonville, Oregon, her sister-in-law, Carol L. Spence, of Montecito, California; and nieces and nephews.There will be a funeral mass held at St. Ann Church at a future date when friends and relatives can safely gather again. Donations may be made to the St. Ann School Foundation, St. John Neumann Catholic High School Scholarship Fund, Ave Maria School of Law, or a local charity of your choice. No flowers please.