|
|
Dr. Leslie V. Spriggs
Naples - Dr. Leslie V. Spriggs 92, of Naples, Fl died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 27, 1926 in Villa Grove, IL a son of the late Leslie V. and Tonia (née Franklin) Spriggs. He had been a full time resident of Naples since 2006 and a winter resident since the late 90's.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Army of Occupation in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a member of the American Legion Post 303 in Bonita Springs, FL.
After his discharge from the Army, he took advantage of the GI bill, and became a physician - anesthesiologist. He loved his profession, and his patients loved him. He had three main passions in his life - medicine, his family and friends and tennis. When Dr. Spriggs retired, he and his wife moved to Naples, FL and enjoyed many happy years together. He was a true gentleman, a loyal friend, and he will be missed.
Dr. Spriggs spent his entire career with the Carson City Hospital in Carson City, MI. He retired in 1998 as the Chief of Anesthesiology.
Dr. Spriggs is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Karen M. Spriggs of Naples, FL; 4 children, Dr. Kurt Spriggs (Chris) of Grand Junction, CO, Eric Spriggs (Jane) of Amherst, NH, Dr. Lecia Spriggs of Madison, MS and Stacey Spriggs (Ashley) of Memphis, TN; 6 grandchildren and his brother, Robert Spriggs of Wilmette, IL.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr., Bonita Springs with Rev. Dr. Lou Thompson of the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, officiating.
The family suggests memorial donations in memory of Dr. Spriggs be made to the First Congregational Church 306 W. Main St., Carson City, MI 48811.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFunealHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 10, 2019