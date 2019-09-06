|
Lester A. Bowen, Jr., 62 of Marco Island, FL died peacefully August 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born February 18, 1957, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of and survived by Lester A. Bowen, Sr. and Virginia M. (Queen) Bowen of Ocala, FL, his devoted wife of 42 years Cheryl A. (Bierer) Bowen, of Marco Island, his best friend and son Nicholas A. Bowen, his beautiful daughter Stephanie A. Bowen (Brette DeJesus) of Naples, FL. His Grandsons Cameron and Caden DeJesus, 2 sisters, Diane Miller of Greensburg, PA, and Donna (Vern) MacDonald of Monongahela, PA. Two nieces and a nephew, several great-nieces and great nephews and his constant companion, Buckshot aka Bubba. There will be a service held for family and friends September 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL. A celebration will immediately follow at the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Naples Humane Society. The family would like to thank the angels and staff at Vitas Healthcare for their very compassionate care.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019