Lila Jean Rieks
Gibbon, NE - Lila Jean Rieks, 86, of Gibbon, NE, died at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A private family memorial and inurnment service will be held at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Iowa Falls, IA at a later date. Memorials can be designated to Arc of Buffalo County in Kearney, NE or the Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Lila was born on April 12, 1933 at home on the farm in north of Williams, IA. She attended rural schools until eighth grade and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1950. Throughout her life Lila worked in several administrative capacities but loved her work as a dental assistant most of all.
Lila was an avid quilter, rose gardener and traveler. She had a particular interest in helping individuals with disabilities. She was a member of the Arc of Buffalo County as well as the Gibbon Methodist Church and the church sewing group.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Laurie) Rieks of Naples, FL; daughter, Linda (Thomas) Mercer of Gibbon, NE; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brothers: Dale Everman of Naples, FL and Allen (Jo Ann) Everman of Stewartville, MN; brother-in-law, Ron Peyton of Hampton, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Rieks; parents, Thomas and Edna Everman; sisters, Ruth Armstrong and Helen Peyton; and sister-in-law, Judy Everman.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020