|
|
Lillian Grace Quaranto
Naples, FL
Lillian Grace Quaranto, born 12/07/1923 in Brooklyn, New York, passed away 02/11/2019 from natural causes.
She was a loving wife to Anthony, mother to Michael and Thomas, grandmother to Andrea, Kali, Molly, and Thomas Jr.
After a successful business career in Long Island, New York, she and Anthony retired to Florida, where they
permanently resided for 35+ years.
Her remains will be cremated as per her wishes. Her ashes will be interred with her husband in the Ft. Logan National Cemetery located outside Denver, Colorado.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019