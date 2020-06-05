Lillian R. LaytonNaples - Lillian Annette Reyes-Layton passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 55, She was a health care provider most of her adult life. She chose that profession because she loved to serve. She loved helping people. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and friend. Lillian was a Christian woman and anyone who knew her even for a short time knew that about her. She lived in Naples, FL, for 35 years.Lillian was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on November 18, 1964 to Juan Reyes and Lillian Ramirez. She grew up in the Bronx, New York. She met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 10. She had many talents. She first found her love of classical music at the age of 7 and studied under a prominent NY Master Class Violinist Dr. Silverman since the age of 8 years. Lillian, was affectionately called "Annie" by her closest friends and family.She loved to give. She didn't have a lot of money but she gave anyway. She just had a generous heart and sought out the helpless and the fatherless. She quietly did many works of charity towards others.When Lillian was 18 she and her family moved to Naples, Florida, where she met the love of her life, her husband. On February 28, 1987, she married Barry LaytonShe fought many battles in the operating room against Polycystic Disease for over two decades. By the Grace of Jesus Christ, she came through them all except this last time. She was a warrior. The last quarter of her life she was a cornerstone of strength and comfort to her children, family, and friends. Despite her physical weakness, she sought to improve herself through multiple avenues such as accomplishing a bachelor's degree at FGCU.Lillian is survived by her three sons; Barry V. Layton, Bronson E. Layton, Benito J. Layton; her sister, Rosie A. Johnson; brother in law Rick Johnson and her mother, Lillian Reyes, and her granddaughter Joliessa Henry as well as many friends.She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and church family and all that knew her. She was saved and baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and is now dancing in the streets of gold, with those that have gone on before her in the faith.A private funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Seagate Baptist Church on Whippoorwill Lane. The burial is to follow and is open to all who wish to attend at 11:30 am at Palm Royal Cemetery on Vanderbilt Rd, in Naples FL