Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Dart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Dart Obituary
Linda Dart

Naples - Linda B Dart (Morisey) 75

1944-2019

Surrounded by her family and Poodle Nevada, Linda ascended with her angels on November 3, 2019

Born in Ogdensburg, NY Linda moved to Rochester NY to join Xerox Corporation in 1964. She spent 36 years with the company concluding her career as a HR Director with domestic and International responsibilities. Linda went on to be a founding partner of the Morisey-Dart Group executive search firm located in Naples, Fl.

Linda served on her community board at Beachwalk, Pearls of Naples Board, and was instrumental along with others in the successful resurgence as Board Member for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Naples.

Linda is survived by her husband David, daughter Paula Morisey, son Jon Morisey, grandson Patrick Morisey and granddaughters Taylor Morisey and Rianne Berke. Linda was predeceased by her mother and step-father Viola and Gilbert Claggett of Martinsburg, WV

A gathering of friends and family will be at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Always a lover of animals and sensitive to the needs of children, In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either The Shy Wolf Sanctuary or Laces of Love in her honor www.shywolfsactuary.org .www.lacesoflove.org
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -