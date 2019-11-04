|
Linda Dart
Naples - Linda B Dart (Morisey) 75
1944-2019
Surrounded by her family and Poodle Nevada, Linda ascended with her angels on November 3, 2019
Born in Ogdensburg, NY Linda moved to Rochester NY to join Xerox Corporation in 1964. She spent 36 years with the company concluding her career as a HR Director with domestic and International responsibilities. Linda went on to be a founding partner of the Morisey-Dart Group executive search firm located in Naples, Fl.
Linda served on her community board at Beachwalk, Pearls of Naples Board, and was instrumental along with others in the successful resurgence as Board Member for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Naples.
Linda is survived by her husband David, daughter Paula Morisey, son Jon Morisey, grandson Patrick Morisey and granddaughters Taylor Morisey and Rianne Berke. Linda was predeceased by her mother and step-father Viola and Gilbert Claggett of Martinsburg, WV
A gathering of friends and family will be at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Always a lover of animals and sensitive to the needs of children, In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either The Shy Wolf Sanctuary or Laces of Love in her honor www.shywolfsactuary.org .www.lacesoflove.org
