Linda Elaine Messmer



God called Linda Messmer to her eternal home on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020. She was surrounded by family, friends, and love as she peacefully passed from this earth, due to ovarian cancer.



Linda will be remembered for tirelessly giving of herself to care for others, especially the poor, the hurting, the imperfect and the suffering. She wanted the best for everyone and always put others first. Her hugs were full of warmth and affection. She was everyone's friend and will be missed by many.



Linda grew up in Clarendon Hills, Illinois and spent most of her adult years in Naples, Florida. She was a founding member of Coastal Fellowship Church and she loved like Jesus loved. She enjoyed the beach, her family, friends, her dogs and making others laugh.



Linda is survived by her parents Larry and Roberta Messmer, and her brother Robert.



Linda re-joins her longtime companion Phil Dressler in heaven, along with her brother Michael and her dog Snuffy.



In lieu of flowers, her church family asks you to honor Linda's life by performing small gestures of kindness to those in need.









