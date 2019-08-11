|
Linda Lambert
Naples - Linda Ann Lambert, age 72 of Naples, passed away on August 4, 2019 from a rare, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder.
Born in Buffalo, NY and raised in East Detroit, MI, Linda graduated as a French major from Western Michigan University (WMU). She spoke fondly of her studies at Université Grenoble in France and her memories as part of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. Her loyalties remained true to WMU, although she enjoyed University of Michigan events over the years with her husband, daughter (an alum), and many dear friends.
Linda and Don were married in East Detroit, MI in 1970 and lovingly spent their 49 years together in Michigan, southern California, and St. Louis before settling permanently in Naples in 2015. She taught K-12 French, and loved golfing, her Santone doll collection, Sunday "lunch bunch" outings, and travels to Europe and Hawaii with family and close friends. Linda had a personality that could light up a room, and then organize everything in it.
Linda is survived by her husband Don, daughter Barb, sister Marty Cleveland (Jeff), brother Tom Schmitt (Nancy), brother-in-law Chuck Lambert (Dana), nieces Meredith, Katherine, and Rosalyn, nephews Travis and Ben, her Aunt Jean Szen, her Uncle Don Szen (Shirley), and many cousins and their families. She was the daughter of the late Burton and Harriett Schmitt of Overland Park, KS.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the physicians, residents, and nurses of NCH Baker Downtown for their attentive and compassionate care during a difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church in Naples at 11am on August 16, 2019. Linda treasured her time near the Pacific Ocean, and her interment will be at the US National Cemetery near San Diego at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease Research Fund at the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) in memory of Linda. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019