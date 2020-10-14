Linda Lange Innis



Naples - Linda Lange Innis passed away September 27, 2020, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Linda was born on August 19, 1951, in Joliet, IL, the daughter of Glen and Dolores Lange.



She is survived by one daughter, Jessica Gibson (Garrett), and one grandson, Austin Gibson. Linda is also survived by two siblings, Paul John Lange (Dawn), and Christine Lange Chesser. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Dolores Lange, her sister Nancy Higgs and her brother Glen Lange.



Linda was a long-time resident of Naples, coming to Naples in 1960 at the age of nine, just 3 weeks after Hurricane Donna wiped out Naples. Linda worked at the Naples Daily News for 47 years and loved her job and the people with whom she worked.



Linda's life was full and satisfying (in her own words). She loved to travel, the Chicago White Sox, the Miami Dolphins, casinos, spending time with her family and her daughter & her grandson.



Linda and her brother Glen's Celebration of Life will be held at the Florida Sports Park located at 8520 Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples, Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Please wear teal, orange, or Miami Dolphin gear to honor both Linda and Glen.









