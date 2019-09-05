Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gladden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lee Gladden


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lee Gladden Obituary
Linda Lee Gladden

Naples - Linda Lee Gladden of Naples, Florida went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 30 to join her dad, Bob.

Linda was born on October 11, 1950 in Marshall, Michigan. Linda volunteered for the last 20 years throughout Southwest Florida, including St. William Catholic Church, United Church of Christ, Aston Gardens and Habitat for Humanity. Linda received a plaque from United Way at a luncheon in appreciation for 10 years of service as a dedicated volunteer. Linda was blessed with a caring and warm heart, wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She was loved by so many, including her friends at The Carlisle, where she resided with her mom, EJ.

Linda leaves behind a brother Jeffery from Dallas and her "sister" Mayte.

Donations may be made in her memory to STARability Foundation whose mission is to transform the lives of individuals with disabilities through social, vocational and educational connections to the community, while strengthening awareness and respect for individual abilities. The address is 5125 Castello Drive, Naples, FL 34103.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now