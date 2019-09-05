|
Linda Lee Gladden
Naples - Linda Lee Gladden of Naples, Florida went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 30 to join her dad, Bob.
Linda was born on October 11, 1950 in Marshall, Michigan. Linda volunteered for the last 20 years throughout Southwest Florida, including St. William Catholic Church, United Church of Christ, Aston Gardens and Habitat for Humanity. Linda received a plaque from United Way at a luncheon in appreciation for 10 years of service as a dedicated volunteer. Linda was blessed with a caring and warm heart, wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She was loved by so many, including her friends at The Carlisle, where she resided with her mom, EJ.
Linda leaves behind a brother Jeffery from Dallas and her "sister" Mayte.
Donations may be made in her memory to STARability Foundation whose mission is to transform the lives of individuals with disabilities through social, vocational and educational connections to the community, while strengthening awareness and respect for individual abilities. The address is 5125 Castello Drive, Naples, FL 34103.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019