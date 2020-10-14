1/1
Linda Ward Fitzhugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ward Fitzhugh

Naples - Linda Ward Fitzhugh, Age 79 of Naples, FL, passed away on October 5, 2020. She grew up in Great Neck and Southold, New York, where she was a long-time resident before moving to Naples in 1998. She attended Bradford College ('61) and The New York School of Design. Linda enjoyed a successful career as an ASID Interior Designer.

She was also an avid sailor and volunteer with the NYC Junior League, and in retirement, involved with The League Club in Naples, FL. She is remembered fondly as a genuine lady and extraordinary hostess who enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her many friends.

She is survived by her sister Susan, nephew Charles, niece Jan (Chris), great-nieces, Ashley (Peter), and Kristina, all of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip H. Fitzhugh, parents Charles and Bunny, and brother Jimmy.

Linda will be laid to rest at a private burial in Southold, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts, which can be sent to NCH Healthcare System, Cardiac Care.

The NCH Center for Philanthropy

350 7th St. N.

Naples, FL 34102




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beachwood Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved