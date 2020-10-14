Linda Ward Fitzhugh



Naples - Linda Ward Fitzhugh, Age 79 of Naples, FL, passed away on October 5, 2020. She grew up in Great Neck and Southold, New York, where she was a long-time resident before moving to Naples in 1998. She attended Bradford College ('61) and The New York School of Design. Linda enjoyed a successful career as an ASID Interior Designer.



She was also an avid sailor and volunteer with the NYC Junior League, and in retirement, involved with The League Club in Naples, FL. She is remembered fondly as a genuine lady and extraordinary hostess who enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her many friends.



She is survived by her sister Susan, nephew Charles, niece Jan (Chris), great-nieces, Ashley (Peter), and Kristina, all of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip H. Fitzhugh, parents Charles and Bunny, and brother Jimmy.



Linda will be laid to rest at a private burial in Southold, NY.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts, which can be sent to NCH Healthcare System, Cardiac Care.



The NCH Center for Philanthropy



350 7th St. N.



Naples, FL 34102









