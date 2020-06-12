Lisa Rose Caracci Paoletta
Naples, FL - Lisa Rose Caracci Paoletta peacefully passed onto her eternal life on June 7, 2020 surrounded by her family and closest friends, following her battle with PCA.
Born in Sharon, PA on April 2, 1957, Lisa was the beloved daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Miller) Caracci of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Sharpsville, PA.
Lisa married the love of her life, Robert (Bobby) Paoletta, Naples, FL. on April 20, 2001.
Lisa was the loving mother to her daughters, Holly Varsho Burghardt and her husband Chad, Kelly Varsho Minarich and her husband Cy, all of Naples, FL. and her son, Robert (Bobby) Paoletta, Cocoa Beach, FL. Lisa was an "extremely proud Nana" of her only grandson, Miles William Minarich, who was the light of her life. She was the happiest when she and Bobby would spend time with Miles and they shared endless laughter. Together they enjoyed many activities. They built tents stretched out all over the house, played baseball and many board games. Lisa proudly taught Miles how to ride a bike on the hill in their backyard.
Lisa was treasured by her brother, Blair (Linda) Caracci, Chapel Hill, NC, their children Stephanie Reed and Aaron Caracci and her brother Joseph (Suzanne) Caracci, Richland, NC.
Lisa was so special to many nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws and she loved each any every one of them.
Lisa was an active and devoted member of Ocean Church, Naples and Estero, Florida. It was there that her amazing devotion to GOD flourished and she became an instrumental part of her church family.
Lisa brightened every room and every heart with her "Lisa Aura". She loved music and dancing and especially loved going to hear her husband's band. She loved her family and friends, always offering her home for visits and always layed down the "red carpet" for everyone. She loved to walk and run. She recently participated in an Alzheimer's Awareness Walkathon. Not only was she the only Alzheimer's patient walking, she passed everyone ahead of her and she "won the race".
Lisa was a 1975 graduate of Sharpsville Schools, Sharpsville, PA. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years, recently retiring from The First Florida Integrity Bank, Naples, FL. She was previously employed by Crown Metal and Salvage, Brookfield, OH, Borelli Construction, Ingage Network and Sea Tech, all Naples, FL.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Marco and Jeannette Paoletta and her brother-in-law, Gary Zajac.
Bobby and Lisa's family will be eternally grateful to everyone for the amazing and continued outpouring of support, love and prayers. They wish to offer special thanks to their sisters Jody Zajac, Judy Lutz, Jeri Hart and also Lisa's very dear friend Nicole Chesser for the selfless, amazing and loving care they gave to Lisa. Also, a warm thank you to Avow, Naples, FL for their care and support.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ocean Church, 22100 S. Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL 33928. Condolences can be given online at https://memorials.legacyoptions.com/lisa-paoletta/4237998/index.php
A memorial service will be held in The Buhl Park Rose Garden, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM, followed by a "celebration of her life" in the Casino.
Donations in Lisa's memory can be made to www.coloradopcasupport.org or directly to https://giving.cu.edu/fund/brain-and-vision-fund.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.