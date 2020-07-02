Llarrie Gale Nettum
Naples, FL - Llarrie Gale Nettum, 73, of Naples, Florida entered the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours of June 27, 2020. Llarrie had a gentle, kind spirit, was genuine in character and made everyone he met feel welcomed and valued. He served his Lord and his family well.
He is survived by devoted wife, Shirley, son Jeffrey (Leslie), daughter Rachelle (Joe), grandchildren Kaehla and Christian, brother Merlyn, and sister Patty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Celeste Nettum and grandson, Gabriel Joseph.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids, MN on July 31 at 10:00AM. Memorial donations can be sent to Habitat for Humanity at 1-800-HABITAT or https://www.habitat.org/donate
. A full obituary and condolences can be found at fullernaples.com
.