Lois Ann Taber
Naples - Lois Ann Taber, 88, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Bentley Village Health Care Center. Formerly of Independence, MO she began wintering in Naples 30 years ago before making it her permanent home for the past 15 years. Lois was born March 1, 1932 in Rich Hill, MO the daughter of the late William W. and Viola (Gillis) Warnock.
She worked as the office manager at her husband's construction business and enjoyed being a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Lois also loved music and excelled at playing the piano and singing at her church. She was also an avid reader and writer.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 70 years, Maynard C. "Bud" Taber; loving daughters, Marilyn L. Faught and her husband, Jim of Naples, FL, Patricia A. Moore and her husband Jeff of Lee Summit, MO; and cherished grandchildren, Carly Moore, Morgan Taber and Andy Taber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Taber.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.