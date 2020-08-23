Lois E. Riopelle



Naples - On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Lois E. Riopelle passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Naples, Florida.



Lois was born on March 21, 1931, in Two Rivers, WI. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Milwaukee County School of Nursing, and later went on to school at Baylor University for her certificate in Operating Room Technique and Management.



Lois is preceded in death by her beloved husband Wilfred (Bo) Riopelle, her parents Edward and Clara Ellingboe, and her brothers Charles and James Ellingboe.



Lois is survived by her dear children Robert (Lucy) Riopelle, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Sonnemann, Peter (Marcia) Riopelle, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Riopelle. Proud grandmother of Max, Rebecca, Alexa (Bryan), Kelly (Robert), Jessica, Naomi, Ross, Jacob and Sarah. Great grandmother of Havyn, Grayson, and Andria. Lois is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Lois was an independent and energetic woman who lived a full and rewarding life of service to many, many organizations, along with her endless commitment, love, and support to her family, relatives, and friends.



In Naples, Lois was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and St. Peter's CCW (Community of Catholic Women). She was a volunteer Eucharistic Minister for Monday and Sunday mass, co-chairperson of the Bereavement Group for many years, a sponsor of R.C.I.A. (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults), and she delivered Holy Communion to Arden Court Memory Care. In addition to her service to her Church, Lois was a volunteer at the Alzheimer's Support Group for over 20 years, and at Physicians Regional Hospital in Material Supply where she was honored for exceeding 2500 hours of volunteer work. Lois also marshalled many golf tournaments including the CME Group, QBE Shootout, and Chubb Classic. Lois herself was an avid golfer and a member of Royal Wood Country Club where, at the age of 86, she shot a hole-in-one.



Before moving to Naples, FL, Lois lived in Menomonee Falls, WI where she was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Parish and North Hills Country Club. She also served on the Menomonee Falls School Board from 1978-1986.



A Funeral Mass for Lois will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 9:00am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, FL. Service and burial will be held in Beaver Dam, WI at St. Katherine/Drexel, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI on September 26, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois' name can be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (address above) or The Alzheimer's Support Network (660 Tamiami Trail N #21, Naples, FL 34102).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store