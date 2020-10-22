Lois French
Naples - Lois French, former resident of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, at Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, FL. She was 94 years old.
Lois and her loving husband Robert "Bob" French were residents of Batavia, IL, and began spending winter vacation time in Naples in the early 1980's. They both fell in love with Naples and became full-time winter residents when they retired a few years later. Lois and Bob enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 64 years, and when Bob passed away in 2011, Lois decided to make Naples her year-round home.
For almost 20 years Lois worked as a volunteer with Hospice organizations, both in her original home in the Fox Valley of Illinois, and later during her time in Naples. Her move to Naples allowed her to spend more time doing the Hospice volunteer work that was her passion. Through this work she provided companionship and comfort to many people facing end-of-life situations and was named "Volunteer of the Year" by Avow Hospice of Naples in 2014.
Lois made friends easily and enjoyed the many friendships she developed through the Sands Club of Naples and in the North Naples residential communities where she lived (first Turtle Lake and later, Pipers Grove). She and Bob were members of St. William Catholic Church during all of their time in Naples.
Lois is survived by her son Kenneth French and his wife Pamela, of Santa Fe, NM, and her daughter Kathleen Stensing and her husband Leonard, of Lecanto, FL. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Kelly Barkhau (nee Stensing) of Orlando, FL, and Eric Stensing of Kenosha, WI, along with her 4 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kassandra and Kenzie Barkhau, and Graham Stensing. Lois additionally has a surviving brother, George Weiland, of Madison, WI, and sister, Mary Schwalbach of Greenfield, WI, both long-time winter residents of Naples.
Because of the ongoing pandemic plans for a memorial mass are currently pending, but when conditions permit, the service will take place either in her adopted home of Naples, or in her childhood home of Milwaukee, WI. She will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee next to her late husband Robert and her parents, Theodore and Alice Weiland.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
. If you prefer to honor Lois's legacy directly you can make a contribution to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105.