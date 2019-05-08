Services
First Presbyterian Church
5555 S Washington St
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
5555 S. Washington
Grand Forks, ND
Lois Hall Oechsle


1926 - 2019
Lois Hall Oechsle Obituary
Lois Hall Oechsle

Minnetonka, MN

Lois Hall Oechsle passed away at the age of 92 on

December 9th, 2018 after living for several years at The Glenn in

Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Lois was born in Ilion, New York on January 26th, 1926. She was the second of the three children of

Howard and Marguerite (Lewis) Hall. She attended Keuka College in upstate New York, graduating with a B.S. in nursing in 1948. Later that year she married Gunter Jahn, and they settled in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Lois's family moved several times because of Gunter's position with Prudential, and when he died in 1962, she moved with her children to Chatham, New Jersey to be

closer to her extended family. She married Lyle Oechsle in 1965, and they eventually moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota until his death in 2013. They were residents of Grand Forks for 43 years, and they also wintered on Marco Island for more than half of that time.

When Lois's three children had started their own careers, she returned to her education, earning an M.S. in

counseling from the University of North Dakota, and an

M.S. in nursing administration from the University of

Minnesota. She served on the faculty of the University of

North Dakota for 15 years, retiring in 1990 as Associate

Professor in the College of Nursing. On several

occasions she won the College's award as its outstanding

educator. Many of her former students went on to make

major contributions in clinical health care and

administration.

In retirement she was active in volunteer activities at the Marco Island Health Care Center, Altru Health System, and First Presbyterian Church, Grand Forks.

Lois is survived by sisters-in-law Connie Hall, Barbara (Pat) Hall, Tommie Jahn, and step-sister Mary Catherine Rich; son Eric (Ruth) Jahn, Wayzata, Minnestoa, daughter

Gretchen Jahn (Karl Sutterfield), Broomfield, Colorado, and son Dana Jahn, Twin Falls, Idaho; grandsons Paul (Daisy)

Jahn, Stephen Jahn, and Andrew Jahn; and great-grandsons

Benson and Troy.

The family invites all her friends and former associates to a memorial service on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 5555 S. Washington, Grand Forks, North Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the UND Alumni Association, or PEO Chapter T (Grand Forks).
Published in Naples Daily News from May 8 to May 12, 2019
