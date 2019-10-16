|
Lois Rees
Matthews - Lois Adele Rees, 87, of Charlotte, NC, passed away October 12, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on May 15, 1932.
Lois graduated from University of Toronto with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She married Glyn Treharne Rees on February 25, 1956. Lois and Glyn emigrated to the United States in 1964 and settled in Pittsburgh, PA. One of her proudest moments was when she and Glyn became naturalized Americans in 1991. Lois pursued a meaningful career in occupational therapy in Toronto. She interrupted her career for 20 years to pursue the important job of motherhood and homemaking. She returned to occupational therapy in 1975, working for South Hills Health System in Pittsburgh. In 1980 Lois started her own practice, Occupational Therapy Services, where she developed creative solutions to help people with physical limitations perform the activities of daily living in their homes.
After retiring in 1989, Lois and Glyn moved to Bonita Springs, FL, where they built a beautiful, welcoming home (in the Pelican Landing neighborhood). Lois loved Florida's warm weather, watching birds inhabiting the lagoon she could see from her back windows, and the many friendships she had there.
After her husband died, Lois moved to Plantation Estates Senior Living Community in Charlotte, NC to be close to her son, John and his family. She quickly became an active member of the community. She was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and a former Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association.
She enjoyed quilting, bridge and her book clubs, and was active in the churches in all the places she lived. However, Lois' greatest love was for her family and many friends. She liked entertaining and for many years hosted a lovely holiday open house for family, friends and neighbors in Pittsburgh. At her core, Lois was a woman of great faith and spirituality. Her entire life and how she chose to live was an expression of her faith.
She is survived by her children: Linda Rees-Christianson (Steve), David Rees (Wendy), and John Rees (Lisa), and six grandchildren (Hayley, Alec, Gavin, Morgan, Sasha, and Rita). She is also survived by her brother, Ross (Dawn), Erin Amstutz (niece), Sean Kennedy (nephew), and three great nephews. All will remember her as a model of how to live a life of love and grace.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the chapel at Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105-9114.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to Samaritan's Fund at Plantation Estates.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019