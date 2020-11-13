Lois V. Dusthimer
Elkhart - Lois V. Dusthimer, 82, of Elkhart died on November 6, 2020 at Hubbard Hill Estates.
Lois was born to the late Stephen and Dolores (Drury) Young on March 13, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Lois grew up in Delphi, Indiana and attended Delphi Community High School. After graduating as valedictorian, she attended Indiana University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and the IU Student Foundation and graduated with a BA degree in English. IU is where she met the love of her life, Thomas Dusthimer.
On April 29, 1961 Lois married Tom in Delphi, and so began their beautiful life together. Supporting Tom's endeavors from Indianapolis to St. Louis, from Miami to Elkhart, Lois was a champion. Where Tom was the epitome of a successful businessman, Lois was the backbone of the family. Behind every great man there is an even greater woman, as the phrase goes.
In addition to her deep faith in God and her whole-hearted love and commitment to her family, Lois was a pillar of the Elkhart Community. She was dedicated to several local charities, including United Cancer, Elkhart Humane Shelter and Samaritan Center, and she served on the Elkhart General Hospital Auxiliary. Combining her keen sense of fashion and deep commitment to service, Lois was instrumental in the organization and success of the very first "United for Fashion" fundraiser and was honored at the 2013 event. Lois was an active member of St. Mary's of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol, Indiana and Elcona Country Club. She was very involved in her alumni Theta chapter, Thursday Club and her ladies' Bridge Club.
She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, her pride and joy and praying her daily rosary. Lois was crazy about sports; she was an avid tennis player, a "9-hole" golfer, and a dedicated (if not, sometimes fanatical) fan of IU basketball, and college and pro football. A few other of her favorite things include Naples sunsets, traveling with family and friends, crossword puzzles, being the first one on the dance floor, playing the piano, and any type of dessert (especially chocolate and Allen's/Adam's cake). She adored animals, taking in several dogs and many cats over the years. They were always treated as first-class citizens in Lois' home.
In recent years, Lois resided in Hubbard Hill where she continued to fight her long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Lois' grace, humility, and strength of spirit throughout her illness (and her life) are both remarkable and inspirational. Lois touched so many lives in so many ways and will be greatly missed by all. Left to cherish Lois' memory are her daughters, Lynn (Tom) King of New Canaan, CT and Jill Dusthimer (Eric McMurry) of Indialantic, FL, three grandchildren Catherine, Thomas, and Elizabeth, and many many grandcats.
She has also left behind her dedicated caregivers, Tammy Wyland, Jimmy and Estefany DeJesus, Tammy Laws, Ashley Williams, Doncella Sheline and Theresa Jiminez, among other staff members at Hubbard Hill. Their loving care, support, and kindness brought Lois peace, contentment, and comfort over the last several years. They are truly angels on earth.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her beloved daughter and special angel, Diane.
Private family services will take place at Rice Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations in memory of Lois may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 CR19, Bristol, Indiana 46507 (online donations at Elkharthumanesociety.org
) or to the University of Rochester Parkinson's Project (make checks payable to the University of Rochester). Mail to: University of Rochester Larry and Cindy Bloch Alumni and Advancement Center Attn: Parkinson's Project 300 East River Road, Box 278996 Rochester, NY 14627