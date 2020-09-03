Loretta Crolla



Naples - Loretta Crolla, 100, peacefully passed into eternity on August 28, 2020, and is predeceased by her dear husband, Angelo. Born outside of Naples, Italy, Loretta immigrated to the United States at age 18. She attended Parisian Beauty Academy, owned and operated by her dear brother Harry and sister-in-law, Henrietta Comp, and became a licensed cosmetologist. After returning to Italy to marry her childhood sweetheart, the couple returned to the US in 1948, and settled in their first home in Hackensack, NJ, where they raised three daughters. While Loretta indulged her love of hospitality and cooking, her passion was reading the bible and sharing her love of Jesus with everyone she met. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Buena, NJ and spent many years of happiness; in 2008, they relocated to Naples, FL to enjoy their golden years.



Loretta is predeceased by her loving sister Gilda Angelone, and brothers Orlando and Benny Compagnone and Harry Comp. She was a devoted mother to Jean (Ronald) Amodea, Nancy Crolla (Michael Rattacasa), and Livia Crolla, deceased 2015 (Dan Howard). She was the cherished grandmother of Jeremiah (Tiffany) Faust, and Jessica (Jonathan) Crowley, and dearly loved her six great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Honoring her wishes, she will be privately entombed at Naples Memorial Gardens.









