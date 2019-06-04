|
Loretta Jane Benson
Naples - Loretta Jane Benson passed away into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ
on Sunday May 26, 2019 at 5 p.m. in her home with husband and son Brad at her side. She was born January 31,1932 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Eric Walter and Lula Lyerla who raised her as a Christian. She attended Bloom Township High School in the Heights and William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. There she met Fred H Benson Jr whom she married on September 11,1954 and moved to White Sands Proving Ground, New Mexico where he was stationed.
"Lore", as many knew her, was a Christian who taught Sunday School classes, was an organist and was very devoted to her family.
She is survived by her husband and four sons and wives, Jeffrey Stewart Benson and Donna, Kenneth Wayne Benson and Victoria, Eric Chase Benson and Patricia, and Bradley Clay Benson along with seven granddaughters: Carly, Brittany, Danielle, Erica, Nicole, Kimberly and Heather and seven great grand children.
Lore had many friends in Chicago Heights, Liberty, St. Louis, Dallas and Naples where the family lived. Private services were held by the family and with many shared memories. Her beautiful personality and smile will remain with us forever.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 4, 2019