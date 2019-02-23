|
Loretta "Patty" Patricia (Wray) Reese
Naples, FL
Mrs. Loretta "Patty" Patricia (Wray) Reese, of Crab Orchard and Beckley, West Virginia, born on September 1, 1944 in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, to Virgie Lee Wray, passed away at age 74 on February 17, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Loretta graduated from Bluefield State College in 1973, She was an Educator most of her life, and also worked as an CNA/HHA, and Business Office manager. She combined these with the responsibilities of being a Pastors wife for 20 years until retiring in 2011. Loretta was married to William (Bill) Reese. She was preceded in death by her sons, William C. and Neilson S. Loretta is survived by her son, Philip T.; brother, Clarence Nelson Wray; sisters, Evelyn Carol Jones and Olivia Hazel Gunther-Smith; and grandchildren, Garret Reese, Randell S Reese, Preston Reese, Andrew Reese, Cheyenne Reese and Taylor Cirou. She loved culinary arts, music, and reading. She was a member of Golden Gate Assembly of God and while spending the last 8 years in a wheelchair, enjoyed happy times being ministered to by this awesome church body. Those who wish may donate in Loretta's name to Golden Gate Assembly of God Benevolence. Friends and family are welcome to attend viewing, Saturday Feb. 23rd form 5-7, and a Celebration of Life Service , officiated by Pastor Rick Baldwin, on Sunday, February 24th at 1:30 P.M., 3899 29th Ave SW, Naples, Florida, 34117. The funeral home will be Veterans Funeral Care, 15381 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, (727)524-9202.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019