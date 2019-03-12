Services
Louis D. Corbat, 93, passed away on March 7, 2019. A World War II veteran and recipient of multiple Purple Hearts, Mr. Corbat served in Company A, 116th Infantry, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. At age 19, he landed in Normandy on the second morning of D-Day and also fought bravely in the Battle of the Bulge, in the Rhineland and in Central Europe. After graduating from Denver University, Mr. Corbat worked for the Gates Rubber Company, Stanley Tools, and was a valued employee of General Electric for 37 years. His passions in life included travel, boating, skiing and golf, all gifts he shared with his family. Mr. Corbat was married for 47 years to Mrs. Deanne Corbat, who passed away in 1999. Mr. Corbat is survived by Ms. Petra Spivey, his companion of 17 years, and by his two children and their families: Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Corbat and their son, Dylan Corbat; and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Corbat, their son, Brian Corbat and his fiancée Elizabeth Pompea, and their daughter Allison Lindsay and her husband Alexander Lindsay. A memorial service for Mr. Corbat will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, FL. Donations in Mr. Corbat's memory can be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
