Louis Euripedes Chimbidis, 86, passed away May 10, 2019. Lou was born in Warren, Ohio, in 1932; graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951; and served his country in both the United States Coast Guard and The United States Navy. He owned and operated The Motor Bar in Youngstown, Ohio, in the 1950s, which is where he met his future wife, Lois Ann Chimbidis. Lou and Lois co-owned and operated the Double L Ranch in the 1960s, a dude ranch of sorts for horse lovers. Lou moved into car sales, quickly rising to the position of General Manager at Shenango Lincoln Mercury in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he worked for nearly two decades. Lou and Lois bought and ran Kozy Korner Candies stores in Warren, Ohio, from 1980-1990. The couple then moved permanently to Naples, Florida, where Lou returned to car sales from 1993-2006 at Devoe Cadillac. After finishing his career at Devoe, he couldn't stay in complete retirement, working as a tram driver and captain at Pelican Bay until 2016. Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents, Euripedes "Pete" Chimbidis and Argiro (Kantounis) Chimbidis; his brother Philip Chimbidis; his sister-in-law Antoinette (Doulou) Chimbidis; and his sister, Bess Boyazis. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Peter E. and Jennifer A. (Williams) Chimbidis of Columbus, Ohio; his three beloved grandchildren, Elias ("Louie"), Jamey, and Nikos; his sisters Joanne (Chimbidis) Hovanic and Maria Chimbidis; brother-in-law s David C. Jones and Michael Boyazis; his nieces Helene (Chimbidis) Guzman, Maria (Hovanic) Snoddy, Gina (Boyazis) Parsonis, and Amanda (Hovanic) Klaholz; and his nephews Everett Chimbidis and Spiro Boyazis. Lou will always be remembered for his warm, gregarious personality; his engaging and hilarious stories; his amazing cooking; and his desire for all those around him to feel drawn together and loved. Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary