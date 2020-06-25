Louis J. Orlando Jr.



Louis J. Orlando Jr. (Greenwich CT/Naples FL) passed away at age 88 on Father's Day June 21, 2020.



He was predeceased by his wife Flo, parents Lou Orlando Sr. and Rose (Cardella), sister Phyllis Jervis, and nephew Colby Jervis.



Lou is survived by his son Lou III, daughter-in-law Betsy, and grandchildren Matt, Jason, and Jennifer. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.



Big Lou grew up in the Chickahominy section of Greenwich, graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to play college basketball for Hugh Greer at the University of Connecticut. He was elected captain for the 1952-1953 season, a year that saw the Huskies rack up a 17-4 record, winning the Yankee Conference championship. Upon graduation he was stationed at Mitchel Field in Long Island achieving the rank of 2nd Lt. and received an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force Reserve.



After a few years as a proud member of the Greenwich Police Dept. Lou found his true passion in education. He was hired as the boys basketball coach and Phys. Ed teacher at Central Catholic in Norwalk for the 1964-65 season. The team won the highly competitive Thruway League the following year. In 1972 he moved on to Westhill HS in Stamford winning the FCIAC championship in 1979 against Norwalk HS, coached by his good friend and former CCHS assistant Ray Barry. Leaving Westhill in 1980, Lou was hired to coach the girls basketball team at Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich. Besides his coaching and teaching skills, one thing that most people from Sacred Heart remember about Lou was that he was the king of "Simon Says", especially with the younger students. When the parents wanted to try their luck at some of the fundraiser events he happily obliged. For those keeping score at home, the final record was Coach Lou 8, Parents 0.



Retiring to Florida with his wife Flo in the mid 1990's, Lou followed another one of his passions: golf. Living in the Foxfire golfing community in Naples he played countless rounds of golf and made many new friends. Not one to sit still, he continued to stay involved with high school basketball and assisted at many of the Naples area schools until 2014.



The impact he had on the young people he coached over his 40+ year career transcended all the wins and losses. In many ways he was the father they didn't or never had. One of his favorite sayings was "If all you got out of sports are the X's and O's, then you aren't really paying attention".



In the final years of his life he lived at the Parsonage Cottage assisted living facility in Greenwich. The family would like to thank the Parsonage staff for all the love, compassion and empathy they showed both Lou and Flo during their time there.



If you would like to share a story or remembrance with the family, please send it to Lou III at northstarlou@gmail.com as he would like to put together a compilation for those interested.



Due to Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you send a donation in Lou's name to Parsonage Cottage, c/o Penny Lore, director, 88 Parsonage Road Greenwich, CT 06830.



A celebration of Big Lou's life will be scheduled at a future date.









