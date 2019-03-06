|
|
Louis Magid
Naples, FL
Louis "Lou" Magid, passed away peacefully early in the morning on Saturday, March 2nd, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Linda, his daughters Stacey and Jennifer, his son-in-law Jim, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Lou is proceeded in death by his parents, Sam and Becky Magid, and his siblings,
Abraham and Ethel. Born in the Bronx, Lou was a proud member of the Mohawks, a local social club, and maintained many lifelong friendships with his friends from those days.
After graduating from James Monroe High School and CCNY School of Engineering, Lou went on to serve in the US Army, active reserves, and inactive reserves. He was employed by the New York City Housing Authority for many years before helping to build the PanAm building in
Manhattan. In 1966, he became an airport engineer with the FAA in Miami, Florida. Lou then became an instructor at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City, in addition to teaching in Alaska and Hawaii on behalf of the FAA.
In search of warmer weather, Lou and Linda moved to Naples, Florida in 2012 where they developed lasting friendships and memories. Linda would like to extend her special thanks to Dave and Erin for their unwavering generosity, Val and Vanessa for their caregiving during his struggle with Congestive Heart Failure and Parkinson's, as well as Avow Hospice for their tender care during his final days. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in his memory be sent to Avow at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105 or avowcares.org/donate
Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood
Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Tr. N. Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019