Louis William Welt
Naples - Louis William Welt "Lou" 91, Naples Florida, formerly of Bowling Green passed away November 3, 2020. He was born April 1, 1929 in Ogdensburg, NY. to Louis O. and Grace V. Welt.
Lou played on the State Basketball Championship Team at Ogdensburg Free Academy, Ogdensburg NY, received a scholarship to Tusculum College, Tusculum TN, and graduated in 1951 from BGSU. He married Patricia "Patty" Wallace on December 23rd, 1952.
Lou served honorably in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. He had a long career in the insurance industry beginning in Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, bringing him to Bowling Green to join the Nearing, Huber and Harger Insurance Agency, which later became Huber, Harger, Welt and Smith. Lou was an avid reader, enjoyed a tough crossword puzzle, time spent on Lake Erie and Catawba Island, and visits from his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Lou Jr., David (Stephanie), Tricia Welt Peters (Jason Brown), grandchildren; Derek Welt, (Maggie Griffin), Ryan Welt, Haiden (Erin) Peters, and Aubrey Peters (Tommy Roller). He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patty and sister, Joyce Griffin.
Friends may visit Tuesday November 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A private graveside service will follow.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice
