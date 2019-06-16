Louise Andrée Wiles



Naples, Florida - Louise Andrée Wiles, 70, of Naples, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Formerly of South Kingstown, RI, she had been a Naples resident for the last ten years. She was born October 21, 1948 in Fall River, MA.



Louise graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Fall River and then attended Framingham State College in Massachusetts. She was an avid reader who enjoyed camping, arts and crafts, home decorating and fine cuisine.



Mrs. Wiles is survived by her loving mother, Jacqueline Thérese (née Coté) Domingue of Naples, FL; her brother, Paul (Dale) Domingue of Tuscon, AZ; and her nieces and nephews, Leslie (Jon) Lowenstein, David Diffily, Jamie Borges, Christopher Borges and Elise (Stephen) Hicks.



She was preceded in death by her father, Donald André Domingue and her beloved husband, Wilton Linwood Wiles.



A memorial mass will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples. A service will also be held at a later date in Massachusetts or Rhode Island and will be announced.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, www.support.network.



Published in Naples Daily News on June 16, 2019