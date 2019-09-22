|
|
Louise R. Diassi
Naples, Florida - Louise R. Diassi 94, of Naples, FL died peacefully, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House. Louise was born October 19, 1924 in Ludlow, VT to the late James and Donata (Petraglia) Pallotta. She had lived in Westfield, NJ for 55 years before moving to Bonita Springs in 2010 and most recently to Naples, FL.
She was a graduate of Rutgers University where she received her Bachelors of Art degree in Medical Technology.
During her residency in Westfield, NJ, Louise served as president of the PTO for Tamaques School, president of The College Women's Club (providing scholarships to local residents) as well as serving on the Mayor's Advisory Council for Substance Abuse. Her main focus and passion however was the loving, devotional care of her family - at which she excelled.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Stanko and her husband, Jeff of Naples, one son, Michael A. Diassi of Naples; her sister, Irene Darrin of Tewksbury, MA; two brothers, Vincent (Barbara) Pallotta of Vermont and Valentino Pallotta of Fall River, MA; two grandchildren, Brian D. Stanko of Newport Beach, CA and Jaclyn R. Zeidman (Alex) of Bedford, MA; four great grandchildren, Ryan, Cole, Nicholas and Kayla and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Patrick A. Diassi who died on November 29, 2012.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr., Bonita Springs, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL 34108.
Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations in her memory be made to the John Paul II Medical Research Institute at jp2mri.org.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019