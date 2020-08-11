Louise Vilardo Rhein



Louise Vilardo Rhein, born August 16, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio and a 46-year resident of Naples, Florida gained her angel wings early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020.



Louise was Guidance Secretary at Naples High School in the mid 1970's, a Customer Service Representative at various banks in Naples, a Secretary at the NCH Downtown Emergency Room and a Secretary for many doctors in Naples.



Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Todd Rhein (2009), and her son, Michael Todd Rhein (2006), her parents, Albert and Mary Rampello Vilardo and her brother, R.J. Vilardo.



Louise is survived by her children, Marilyn (James) Mantor, Lisa (Steve) Calyore, and Cindy (Sheri Green) Rhein; granddaughter, Hannah-Shae Veros; step granddaughter, Stephanie Calyore; great grandchildren, Jacoby and Sydnee Veros; step-great grandchildren Shayla and Jayson Damas and Nicholas Manning ; sister Marie Harrington (Cincinnati, OH), as well as many extended family members in both Cincinnati, OH and Naples.



Louise will forever be remembered as "mom" to more than just her four biological children, lovingly embracing anyone who needed a hot meal, good conversation, or a warm place to stay. She was a consistent source of common sense advice and touched many lives with her devoted friendship.



She will live on in the hearts and warm memories of all who were fortunate enough to know her.



Once we are able to gather safely, a memorial service for Louise will take place.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to AVOW Hospice of Naples or the Humane Society Naples.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store