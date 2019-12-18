|
|
Lowell Lam
Naples - Lowell Lam, 86, died Sunday, December 15 at his home after losing his battle with cancer. He was a one-in-a-million man who encountered a one-in-a-million cancer cell.
Lowell leaves the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Sally, two stepchildren, Nancy Moses, Steven Moses and his wife Miriam, 4 grandchildren, and many close friends.
Born and raised in Hershey, PA, the son of Alfred and Martha Pearl Lam, Lowell, most recently, was a 32-year resident and member at Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club. He never was able to shoot his age, but he was still working on it.
He met his adoring wife, Sally, at Newark Airport while waiting for the Detroit flight, and that was serendipitous for both of them. Lowell and Sally continued to share their love of travel throughout their marriage, visiting dozens of countries throughout the world.
One of Lowell's passions was antique automobiles. He was a volunteer at The Revs Institute where he was honored as 2018's Station Guide of the Year. His experience at Revs inspired an item on his bucket list, and in July, Lowell and Sally embarked on a road trip where they visited 11 car museums.
Based in Chicago and New York, Lowell spent 37 working for Revlon as a Vice President of Sales for the health and beauty aids. For many years, Lowell served as chairman of the Naples Water and Sewer Commission.
Lowell was a true gentleman and leaves a legacy of a relentless positive attitude, boundless energy, honesty, and warmhearted friendliness. A celebration of Lowell's life and legacy will be held on Sunday, December 22 from 3-6pm at 5 Grey Wing Pointe, Naples. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to The Conservancy of Southwest Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019