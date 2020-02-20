Resources
Lucian Jerel "Jerry" Walker

Lucian Jerel "Jerry" Walker Obituary
Lucian "Jerry"

Jerel Walker

Lucian "Jerry" Jerel Walker passed away on February 9, 2020 at home. Born on July 24, 1932 in Plevna, Alabama.

Jerry served in the United States Air Force from 1950- 1971, deployed to the Korean War in 1952, assignments at the Pentagon, Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Alabama and his final post Hickam AFB, Oahu, Hawaii. Jerry retired a Master Sergeant. Jerry worked at George Mason University, Virginia, until retiring in 1988 and moving to Naples FL.

Jerry is survived by his wife Lillian Walker, daughters Lori Heath and Robin Moore, granddaughters Brittany VanderMolen and Jennifer Moore, sister Janet Spruiell , nephew John Spruiell and great nephew Walker Spruiell.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
