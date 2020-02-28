|
Lucien Henri Meis
Terre Haute, IN - Lucien Henri Meis, 85, of Terre Haute IN passed away at the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care. He was born August 4, 1934 to Lucien Henri Meis Sr. and Barbara Myers Meis.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years Alane Weiss Meis; two daughters Marjorie Meis Anshutz of Terre Haute and Catherine Meis Caldwell (Scott) of Denver, CO; grandchildren Lucien (Luc) Meis and Robert (Mac) Caldwell of Denver and Lainey and Ella Anshutz of Terre Haute; cousins Ellen Metzendorf (Lee) of New York, John Haggaunauer of France, and Marc Haggaunauer (Emma) of London ; brother in law Dr. Sidney Weiss (Debbie) of California; and nieces and nephews Jeffery Oglander (Claire) of Tampa, Carol Fieldhouse (Tim) of Atlanta, Lisa Noyd ( John) of Atlanta, Sarah Landau (David) of California, Dr. David Weiss of California, Carol Belisle (Bruce) of Hilton Head Island, and Dr. Mike Henry (Kim) of Danville.
In addition, survivors include his longtime and dedicated administrative support and friend Marilyn Siner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janet Henry (Stan), son in law Dr. Bruce Anshutz, sister in law Marjorie Oglander and his "second" parents Salo and Mary Levite.
Lu was a lifelong resident of Terre Haute, a community for which he cared deeply. He was a graduate of Wiley High School in 1952 and the University of Miami, Miami Florida in 1956. He served as a Lieutenant in the US Army Artillery and received an honorable discharge. Lu joined his family Business, Meis Brothers, Terre Haute IN in 1956 as a Vice President. He worked with his father Lucien H. Meis Sr. and Salo Levite until both of their retirements. He became President of Meis Brothers in 1972 and remained in that position until his retirement. Meis Brothers later became Meis of Illiana, a subsidiary of Brown Group, Inc. consisting of 10 department stores and 125 specialty stores including The Bottomhalf, and L. Meis Ltd.
Lu lived his life with a philosophy of "work hard, play hard." His work ethic was strong as was his passion for living life to the fullest with beloved lifelong friends who enriched his life. He was known to be tough but fair. Lu was an avid golfer and spent much of his retirement enjoying the game with his friends. He enjoyed sports of all kinds especially ISU and Pacers basketball. He took a special interest in his grandchildren. In addition, he was an entrepreneur at heart with an astute business sense. He loved "the hunt" of finding the right business to acquire or company in which to invest and was active in each venture. Among his many business interests were Larry Bird Ford Lincoln Mercury Inc., Tim Wilson Chevrolet, Culligan of Terre Haute, Menchies of Terre Haute, Kia of Terre Haute and other realestate ventures.
Lu was active in many organizations and held leadership positions in several including, board of directors of Old National Bank Corp., Evanville, IN, Old National Bank, Terre Haute, IN, Indiana State University Foundation, Vermillion Development Inc., Sycamore Shops (Indianapolis), St. Anthony's Hospital, and Downtown Business Association. Amoung the many recognitions he received were the 1992 Indiana State University Jones Award, 2015 Hospice Chapman Root Award and the 2019 Terre Haute Sympony Gift of Music Award.
A memorial service is planned at Indiana State University's Scott School of Business, second floor Magna Carta room Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will precede it in the same location from 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Indiana State University Foundation or to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020