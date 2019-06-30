|
|
Lucille Rich
Naples - Lucille Rich, 98, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 20, 1921 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday June 22, 2019 in Naples, FL. Some people have lived such a storied life that descriptions seem to be incomplete. Her musical career as a vaudeville performer with her husband, Henry, and her son, Jim, spanned over four decades from 1937 to 1978. Her show business career with her family took her all over the world touring for the USO in Korea, France, Germany and Japan and a state department tour in Africa for six months. The act, Rich, Gibson and Rich, was a headliner with such famous entertainers as Bob Hope, Dean Martin, Red Skelton, Sonny and Cher, Ertha Kitt, and so many more. Lucille wrote a book about her life called No Hells or Dams Allowed.
In addition to her musical career and her interest in cooking, sewing and fashion, her biggest love was art. Lucille put her artistic talents to work with the original creations of her showbiz wardrobe to designing unique window treatment for her home to creating shadow puppets for an exhibition at the Chicago Art Institute. Drawing and painting was a great way to pass the hours while driving long distances during her show business days. After retiring from show business, she let her paint brushes do the dancing as she explored different mediums and art styles from detailed pen and pencil to contemporary to landscapes. Her work was celebrated on several occasions as a juried artist at the Art League of Marco Island where she took classes and made many friends. Lucille drew everyone into her life and filled them with joy and love. She is preceded by her husband, Henry, and is survived by her son, Jim and his wife, Jan. Special thanks to the staff at Tuscany Villa of Naples and Vitas Hospice. We love you and miss you mom!
Published in Naples Daily News on June 30, 2019