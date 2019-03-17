Resources
Lucinda Drew (McSweeney) Schilling


1945 - 2019
Lucinda Drew (McSweeney) Schilling Obituary
Lucinda Drew (McSweeney) Schilling

Bonita Springs, FL

Lucinda Drew (McSweeney) Schilling, loving wife and mother of two, passed away on March 7th, 2019 in Bonita Springs, FL at the age of 74 after a long battle with an illness. Lucinda was born on January 23rd, 1945 and grew up in San Francisco, CA. On January 26th, 1964, she

married Ronald Michael

Schilling. She raised two daughters, Kimberly and

Sharon. Over the course of her professional life, Lucinda engaged in both office and property management. She had a passion for travel, decorating, and mystery novels.

Lucinda was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth, and her father, Aubrey. She is survived by her husband,

Ronald Schilling and her children, Kimberly Merritt and Sharon Luffy, as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
