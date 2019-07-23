Lucrezia Terlizzi



Naples - Lucrezia Terlizzi, loving wife, mother and grandmother has passed away in her home on Wednesday, July 17th 2019 in Naples, FL. She was 81 years old. A mass will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 12 pm at Our Lady of Consolation in Wayne, NJ. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects prior to the mass from 10 am to 12 pm at Our Lady of Consolation at 1799 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne, NJ . Following the mass, the family invites you to celebrate Lucrezia's life at the Brownstone located at 351 W Broadway in Paterson, NJ. Lucrezia, often called "LuAnn" and "Lookie" by her family and friends, was born on November 24th 1937 in Paterson, NJ to Cosomo and Addolorata Semeraro. She was the youngest of seven children. Lucrezia was an excellent student who finished high school early, and went on to college. She spent most of her late teenage years in New York City working as an interior designer. Lucrezia grew up with Alfred Terlizzi, with whom she wed on September 26th of 1956. They spent 43 wonderful years together until Alfred's passing in 1998. Together they had two sons, Nicholas and Michael, whom they raised in Glenrock, NJ and ultimately moved to Wayne, NJ. She often stated that she was the first Italian to live in Packanack lake. After her sons were grown, LuAnn and Alfred chose to reside on the beautiful beach of Naples, FL. The only thing that brought her more joy than the beach was her two granddaughters, Brianna and Gabriella. She was a fun, vibrant Italian grandmother, or "Mima" as they called her, who always made them laugh. LuAnn was known for loving the art of dance, and even displayed ballerina figures all over her home. She also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her friends. Everyone who knew LuAnn admired her humor, quick wit and youthful energy. She had a zest for life and cherished quality time spent with her family and friends. Lucrezia is survived by her two sons, Michael and Nicholas, as well as her two granddaughters, Brianna and Gabriella. Published in Naples Daily News on July 23, 2019