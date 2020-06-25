Lucy Beatrice (Cubelli) RiccioLucy Beatrice (Cubelli) Riccio, born in Bridgeport Connecticut May 27, 1916, passed away June 23, 2020. She spent most of her life raising her family in Trumbull Connecticut, where she will be buried next to her husband, Lucio of 43 years, moved to Naples Florida in 1983, and recently established residency in Manhattan. In recent decades she spent summers in Southampton NY.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home of Trumbull Connecticut. To leave an online condolence or view her entire obituary, please visit