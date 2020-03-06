|
Lucy Majewski, 95, of Fort Myers, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL. Formerly of Raritan, NJ she had been a resident of Fort Myers for the past 12 years. Lucy was born January 31, 1925 in Raritan, NJ, a daughter of the late Celeste and Marie (Cesarini) Gara. Her career spanned many occupations, but she truly shined in sales. She retired from Tupperware with many national sales awards and was recognized as one of the top managers in the country. Lucy was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Fort Myers and set an example of volunteerism for her family with her work in the food pantry and feeding the needy. No one ever went hungry when Lucy was around. She loved cooking and baking and shared her homemade pasta and Italian cookies with family and friends. Survivors include her loving children, Mary (Philip) Jasper of Fort Myers, FL, Theodore (Susan) Majewski of Fleetwood, PA; cherished grandchildren, Laurie (Blake) Lee, Jeremy (Kathleen) Jasper, Dean Jasper, Carolyn (Gregg) Fair, Allison (Bob) Elzer, Jeffrey (Yezenia) Majewski; and 10 adored great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Majewski in 1989, and 5 siblings, Emma, George, James, Vincent and Joseph. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at The Catholic Church of St. Ann in Raritan, NJ. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 14, 2020