Lucy Prevatt
1931 - 2020
Lucy Prevatt

Bonita Springs - Lucy Prevatt, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Life Care Center of Estero. She had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1965, moving from Webster, FL. Lucy was born June 8, 1931 in Dade City, FL a daughter of the late Alfred and Jane (Pinkston) Mengersen.

She attended nursing school in Naples before her 30 year career as an LPN at Naples Community Hospital. Lucy enjoyed crafting, especially knitting, crocheting and needlepoint. She was also a doll collector.

Survivors include her loving children, Charlotte (LJ) Harvard of Desoto, FL, James (Nancy) Prevatt of Bonita Springs, FL and Norman (Terri) Prevatt of Bonita Springs, FL; daughter-in-law, Brenda Prevatt of Bonita Springs, FL; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert J. Prevatt; son, Dennis E. Prevatt; and siblings, Albert, Joe, Mary, Gertrude and Nellie.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.

Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
